OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a vehicle crashed through the front wall of a story Sunday morning.

According to a post from the OCSO, at around 10:30 a.m. an elderly driver lost control of their vehicle and drove into the Dollar Tree on Mary Esther Boulevard. The Dollar Tree sustained structural damage and is closed temporarily while the damage is being assessed.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash. Officers said there were no injuries and they ruled out drugs and alcohol as factors in the crash.

It is unknown at this time whether charges will be placed on the driver, the post made no mention of it. The driver of the vehicle has not been publicly identified by authorities.