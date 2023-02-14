Is raising chickens all it’s cracked up to be? (Alejandra Yañez/ValleyCentral)

VALPARAISO, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the City Commission of Valparaiso were surprised to see a large turnout at the Feb. 13 meeting in support of residential chickens.

Currently, the city code does not allow the ownership of poultry inside the Valparaiso limits. More than 150 residents have signed a petition in order to change that code.

In the online petition, the residents say they want chickens to help combat the rising egg prices and shortage seen at stores nationwide.

An organized proposal by spearhead Missy Weakley said the residents are wanting to have six hens per single-family home, not to include roosters.

“This should not be a difficult thing to accomplish because we are not asking anyone to reinvent the wheel,” said Weakley. “other cities and towns all around us have already accomplished this including Destin, Crestview, Fort Walton Beach and Mary Esther.”

Weakley spoke at the Monday meeting about the benefits of owning chickens at home.

“Chickens will cut down the pest population, specifically mosquitos and ticks, they provide manure for gardens, educational opportunities for children,” said Weakley. “And most importantly healthier eggs and more available eggs than ones obtained at the grocery store.”

Weakley added that owning chickens will create a topic of conversation among neighbors and a sense of pride for homeowners and argued the noise level of six hens is much less than a barking dog or the military jets that fly around Okaloosa County on a daily basis.

“We, the citizens of Valparaiso understand that this is not something that can happen immediately. However, since the groundwork or framework is already in place from the other communities around us, it should not be extremely difficult or time-consuming to accomplish this,” said Weakley.

Some residents spoke after Weakley about potential problems with having chickens including the rise of coyotes and bears in the area.

“I don’t want chickens in Val-p,” said resident Terry Griffin. “We have ordinances that are not being able to be enforced anyway, so you add a chicken ordinance to it and the chief or code enforcement people, if we have 100 people with chickens, they are going to have their hands full chasing chickens.”

The topic of chickens was not on or added to the meeting agenda therefore no action was taken Monday night. Copies of nearby chicken ordinances were given to the commissioner members for consideration.

Weakley told WKRG News 5 on Tuesday that the subject will be placed on the March 13 meeting agenda.