US Air Force Freedom Brass concert changes due to DOD COVID protocols

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Air Force Freedom Brass concert has had to make some changes due to the new Department of Defense COVID protocols.
The new protocols have limited the seating of attendance at the concert along with the cancelation of the after-concert reception.
The concert will be held Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Warriors Hall Whitehurst Municipal Building.
The concert is a free event but again seating is limited.
“Recently announced new Department of Defense COVID protocols have affected the Crestview performance by the U.S. Air Force Band of the West’s brass ensemble. While the Freedom Brass will still perform in Warriors Hall at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, as scheduled, seating has been strictly limited to 50 people, so early arrival is highly recommended. In addition, the planned reception after the concert has had to be cancelled. Freedom Brass will be livestreaming the concert: a URL will be announced in advance. The Crestview Cultural Services Division apologizes for any inconvenience these adjustments may cause.”Brian Hughes – Cultural Service Specialist