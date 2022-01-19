US Air Force Freedom Brass concert changes due to DOD COVID protocols

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Air Force Freedom Brass concert has had to make some changes due to the new Department of Defense COVID protocols.

The new protocols have limited the seating of attendance at the concert along with the cancelation of the after-concert reception.

The concert will be held Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Warriors Hall Whitehurst Municipal Building.

The concert is a free event but again seating is limited.