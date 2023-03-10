CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Healing Hoof Steps in Crestview has been growing since their start in 2017. Their focus is on mental health in kids, adults, and military members.

“We see clients ages five years all the way up, whether they’re individuals, veterans, at-risk youth, couples, families groups. We do a lot of work with veterans. Probably 85% of our clientele are military or military-related,” said Nerissa Jenkins, CEO of Healing Hoof Steps.

Jenkins said the center really picked up after the pandemic in 2020.

“There were a lot of people that stayed indoors and they needed to get out, they needed to get around other people or see their counselors or find some other methods of healing that work,” said Jenkins. “So when that happened, that basically threw our business in the OverDrive. I think that first year we might have completed less than 100 sessions. In 2022, we completed over 3000 sessions.”

A volunteer day by Florida Power and Light on March 9 installed new fencing around a pasture to help both humans and horses.

“These gentlemen and ladies came out to assist us in creating permanent fencing for some of the therapeutic riding horses that we use in our therapeutic riding program. So they took down temporary fencing and put up nice long-term permanent fencing and that’s going to keep our horses safe,” said Jenkins. “It’ll keep our riders safe and it is really going to benefit us for the long term.”

FPL sent 12 volunteers to build the fence for the Power to Care day. Helaing Hoof Steps said FPL paid for all of the material and go the job done in half a day.

“Now with this permanent fencing, we don’t have the need for hot wire, which is safer for people and safer for the horses,” said Jenkins.

Healing Hoof Steps has in-house therapists as well as holistic riding therapy. They have one of the only centers to offer this type of treatment in the area.

“Healing Hoof Steps is the only equine-assisted therapy program within 500 miles that offers equine-assisted psychotherapy using licensed mental health counselors and horses on the same property,” said Jenkins. “It’s really unique for a horse program to have two different modalities using horses at the same place.”

Moving forward, Healing Hoof Steps plans to expand further. They say volunteers and help at the center are always wanted.

“We do have some continued future growth plans that are going to provide us with additional professional office space for our counselors and additional covered riding arena,” said Jenkins. “Every single one of our counselors, both of our programs all have a waiting list. When people call and they need to be seen, we should be able to do as best we can at the job of getting them seen and not having them wait.”

Jenkins said they have an upcoming pickleball fundraiser in Crestview partnering with the Crestview High School tennis team.

“We have the very first pickleball Derby, the very first pickleball tournament ever in the North End of Okaloosa County is May 20 and 21,” said Jenkins. “We have our charity golf tournament in the fall, all of our events are listed on our website if people want to go and check them out. We’re still looking for sponsors for the Pickleball Derby event.”

For more information on the center’s services and ways to continue their efforts in North Okaloosa County, check them out online or give them a call at (850) 764-1005.