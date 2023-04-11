FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School Board accepted a $20,000 donation for the Fort Walton Beach High School Football program Monday, Apr. 10.

The school district said the money will go towards player safety and upgraded equipment.

“The Fort Walton Beach community is excited about the upcoming season and each year we are blessed with gracious support,” said Principal John Spolski in a statement to WKRG News 5. “Coach Clayton will be using the donation to refurbish the FWB Football helmets to meet the high school standards for the safety of our players. Any funds left over will be used for training equipment for player development.”

The program is entering a new era with Bobby Clayton announced as the head football coach in Jan. of 2023.

Clayton most recently served as the head coach at Gulf Breeze High School with the following records.

5-5 in 2022

7-4 in 2021

3-7 in 2019

8-3 in 2018

8-3 in 2017

9-2 in 2016

The district announced in Dec. of 2022 that after an 0-10 2022 season, head football coach for the Fort Walton Beach Vikings Chip Petree would not be coming back to the role.

The donor asked to remain anonymous. They also gave $5,000 to be split between the Viking’s Baseball and Softball programs.

The school board has to acknowledge and accept any donations larger than $500.

Okaloosa County Schools periodically receives donations over $500.00 from public, private, and anonymous donors. These donations are reported to the School Board for approval/acknowledgment through the Finance Department. Donor(s) specify in writing the name of the school(s) and how they want the donation to be used at that school(s). Donations have assisted Okaloosa County students in many programs, such as Booster Clubs, Band Programs, travel for state competitions, Culinary Programs, Leadership Projects, Softball Programs, and classroom supplies.