UPDATE: OCSO investigators found homicide victim’s car near Golf Course in Fort Walton Beach

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has found the van of a 26-year-old man who shot and killed Dec. 22 on Okaloosa Island.

The victim’s 2008 Honda Odyssey was found Thursday, Dec. 23 at about 1:30 p.m. The van was found parked near the Fort Walton Beach Golf Course off of Parkview Road Northwest near Denton Boulevard.

OSCO investigators were looking for the car after it was spotted travelling down Highway 98 Wednesday, Dec. 22 at about 11 p.m. on Okaloosa Island.

Victim’s 2008 Honda Odyssey

The man was found dead Wednesday, Dec. 22 in the eastbound lanes near Princess Beach in Okaloosa Island.

The OSCO is asking residents who were in the area last night to report any suspicious activity to deputies. You can call the OSCSO at 850-651-7400 Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS. The Florida tag plate for the Honda Odyssey is Y365RP.