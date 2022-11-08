OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2022 General Election hosted a number of local races in Okaloosa County.

The Crestview City Council Precinct 1: Parts of Okaloosa Co. precincts 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 45, 52 Joe Blocker Shannon D. Hayes Thara M. Larkins

The City of Destin Mayor Race: Precincts 20, 35, 44, 50 Rodney Braden Bobby Wagner

The Special Deannexation Referendum for Laurel Hill: Residents of Laurel Hill in de-annexation district Vote FOR or AGAINST 176.68 acres to be removed from the official Laurel Hill city limits to become unincorporated Okaloosa County property.

The Special Referendum for North Okaloosa Fire District: Precincts 3, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 45, 51, 52 Vote FOR or AGAINST a $0.30 new residential construction and a $0.40 new commercial construction fire district impact fee to be used for capital goods in the fire district.



Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux released unofficial voting results Tuesday night.

The following results were posted at 7:36 p.m. including all Votes by Mail and Early Voting and all but 1 precinct counted. (38)

Bobby Wagner has more than 60% of the votes for Destin Mayor

The North Okaloosa Fire District Impact Fee is passing by more than 60%

Laurel Hill approves to de-annex more than 170 acres out of city limits

Polls closed at 7 p.m. with a 56.33% voter turnout rate in Okaloosa County. Voting trends and registration numbers are open to review online.