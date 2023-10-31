FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — United Fidelity Bank is hosting the second-ever Community Day for the Fort Walton Beach Community on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The day will include activities and giveaways along with free hotdogs, popcorn, snow cones and drinks. The event is family-friendly with face painting and inflatables for kids. This year, the Early Learning Coalition of the Emerald Coast will be handing out 3,000 books to kids who attend.

EVENT LOCATION:

Live entertainment at the event will include the Fort Walton Beach High School Dance Team, the Choctaw High School ROTC program, Reid Sora and Howling Jack.

25 civic and community organizations will be at the event including:

American Red Cross

Safe Connections

Fort Walton Beach Community Police Department

Boy Scouts of the Emerald Coast

Salvation Army

A Bed for Me

Sheriff’s Star Charity

Veterans Tribute Tower

Lotus Learning Center

The Doolittle Institute

“We are fortunate to operate in such a great community, and this event allows us to give back and also provide many diverse Okaloosa County organizations the opportunity to showcase the services they offer to our surrounding area,” Community President Ed Burns said.

The event will take place at the Fort Walton Beach Banking Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.