OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An undercover operation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of seven men who were allegedly looking to meet minors for sexual encounters, according to a release from OCSO.

The release said “Operation April Fools” is part of OCSO’s work to help protect children from online predators. The seven men arrested are accused of traveling to a preplanned location in order to meet children. Instead of meeting children, the men were arrested by OCSO deputies.

The men arrested include:

Thomas Cole

Dominic Boddie

Shane Donaldson

Joshua Rouege

David Lanier

Jose Nolasco-Benitez

Jeffrey Pakusch

All seven of the men were charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex, use of a computer to solicit a minor for sex and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony. Donaldson received an extra charge for promoting sexual performance by a child.