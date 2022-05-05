DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — As spring break comes to an end, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office released the Spring Break 2022 Breakdown on Zero Tolerance for Underage Possession of Alcohol. The numbers have nearly tripled since the first two weeks of Spring Break.

WKRG News 5 reported on this breakdown in March as the second week of Spring Break was concluding. The total of underage drinking notices at the end of the first two weeks totaled 250 notices to attend, also known as NTAs.

OCSO said at the end of Spring Break a total of 659 NTAs were distributed during Spring Break, ranging in ages between 14 and 20. This number is 2.6 times higher than the report back in March. Of these 659 NTAs 144 went to high school students and 456

OCSO says of the 659 NTAs, 502 of them were issued in the Destin Area, 152 were issued on Okaloosa Island, and 4 were issued within the rest of Okaloosa County.