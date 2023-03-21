DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is heavily enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for 2023 spring breakers.

As of March 21, Okaloosa deputies have arrested 238 people under 21 for possession of alcohol.

On March 13, deputies reported 132 underage arrests, making an increase of 102 arrests in seven days.

Deputies made 76 in the first eight days of the month.

Spring break arrests for underage possession are issued as a notice to appear before a judge. Those charged are not taken to jail.

Any alcohol found with someone under 21 years of age is poured out by deputies on the spot.

The sheriff’s office said the recent cold snap in temperatures lowered beach activity but deputies are still out on patrol.