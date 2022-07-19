DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Ulta Beauty issued a statement to WKRG News 5 regarding three people arrested for stealing $8,000 in merchandise from the Destin store.

While we do not share policies externally, the safety of our guests and associates is always our highest priority. We believe creating wow experiences with engaged, in-store associates helps prevent shoplifting but unfortunately theft still occurs. Our policies and practices include a variety of best practices and trainings designed to ensure the safety of our guests and associates and mitigate threats. We can confirm that the Ulta Beauty location in Destin was targeted by criminals who were arrested. Our team will continue to work with law enforcement on the matter. ULTA Public Relations

A store employee called Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for the theft Sunday, July 17. The employee told OCSO the three suspects came in with large bags and began to fill them with perfumes and other valuables.

The three ran out of the store and drove off, according to OCSO. All three were captured with K9 help from OCSO and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Diamond McCoy, 23, Dontevious Hosley, 29, and Mack Edwards, 27, all Georgia residents, are charged in the crime. According to OCSO, McCoy admitted to deputies they were stealing from the store and running from the cops.







This is not the first time the ULTA store was targeted for shoplifting.

ULTA declined to comment further when asked about the multiple shoplifting crimes at the specific store location. The store did confirm they have policies in place to protect employees in shoplifting scenarios.

