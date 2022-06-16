DESTIN Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a missing boater who fell overboard Thursday, June 16.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders were alerted by Okaloosa Co. deputies that a boater fell overboard “a few hundred yards off of Marler Bayou” near Destin, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard in New Orleans. The man never came back up, according to the release.

The 55-year-old man was last seen wearing black swim trunks and a mint green t-shirt. He was not wearing a lifejacket, according to the release. The U.S. Coast guard sent a small boat crew to look for the missing man. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Destin Fire Department were also looking for the man.