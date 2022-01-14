Two wanted in connection to woman found dead in the street in 2021

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection for murder almost 12 months after a woman was found shot to death in Fort Walton Beach. Travon’te Mclaughlin ,23, and Jacob Gabany,19, are persons of interest in the death of 44-year-old Nancy Schreiner on Feb. 9, 2021.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says they found Schreiner in the middle of the road between Marler Street and Shirley Drive in Fort Walton Beach around 9:45 p.m. OCSO says she had been shot in the chest and deputies found dozens of bullet casings from multiple weapons at the scene.

The two men wanted are both from Crestview Fla., 30 miles north of the shooting. OCSO said they are persons of interest and they don’t know where the two could be at this time. Both Mclaughlin and Gabany have previous records with OCSO.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the OCSO at 850.651.7400. You can also contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimesoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile application.