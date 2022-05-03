MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two stolen trucks had been recovered on Highway 90 hours apart on Sunday.
OCSO said the first truck was a U-Haul driven by Odon Garza, 32, heading east on Highway 90 around 6:45 p.m. The Flock license plate reader picked up that the U-Haul he was driving had been reported stolen out of Murfreesboro, Tenn. A deputy made a traffic stop resulting in Garza being charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.
OCSO said the second truck was a pickup truck driven by Danae Stiner, 33, located in the area of Highway 90 and Coleman Street around 8:15 p.m. A check revealed the truck was reported stolen out of Walton County. After a traffic stop, Stiner was taken into custody and charged with grand theft auto of a motor vehicle. Stiner admitted she didn’t know who the truck belonged to and had taken it without the owner’s permission.
You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news. Download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.