MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two stolen trucks had been recovered on Highway 90 hours apart on Sunday.

OCSO said the first truck was a U-Haul driven by Odon Garza, 32, heading east on Highway 90 around 6:45 p.m. The Flock license plate reader picked up that the U-Haul he was driving had been reported stolen out of Murfreesboro, Tenn. A deputy made a traffic stop resulting in Garza being charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

OCSO said the second truck was a pickup truck driven by Danae Stiner, 33, located in the area of Highway 90 and Coleman Street around 8:15 p.m. A check revealed the truck was reported stolen out of Walton County. After a traffic stop, Stiner was taken into custody and charged with grand theft auto of a motor vehicle. Stiner admitted she didn’t know who the truck belonged to and had taken it without the owner’s permission.