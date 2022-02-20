FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and woman were arrested after the Fort Walton Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop where they say they found 717 Oxycodone pills.

Fort Walton police also say they found 69.3 grams of marijuana and $13,000 in cash.

Raymond Gomez, 35, of Crestview, was driving the car and Drayana Graham, 23, of Defuniak Springs, was the passenger when they were pulled over, according to a Fort Walton Beach Police Department news release.

Raymond Gomez

Gomez was arrested and charged with reckless driving, knowingly driving while his license was suspended or revoked, and trafficking in Oxycodone. He was released later on an $11,000 bond.

Drayana Graham

Graham was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking in Oxycodone. She was later released on a $10,000 bond.