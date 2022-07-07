FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two 15-year-olds were charged for the murder of an 18-year-old Crestview man during an armed robbery.

The pair were arrested after the body of Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez, 18, was found in the parking lot of the Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center off Jet Drive NW.

Burgos-Jimenez was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died on scene shortly after.

Investigators believe the pair tried to rob the driver, Burgos-Jimenez, while all three were sitting in a car. Burgos-Jimenez and the pair just finished an “illegal transaction,” according to a news release.

Once the deal was finished, the teens tried to steal two loaded guns by robbing Burgos-Jiminez at gunpoint.

The pair tried to run from the vehicle, but Burgos-Jimenez lunged at one of the teens and was shot during the fight. Burgos-Jimenez collapsed in the parking lot while the teens ran from the scene.

Burgos-Jimenez died in the parking lot as bystanders and police tried to save his life. Investigators later found drugs and a loaded gun nearby.

Investigators determined that the shooting wasn’t random and the victim knew his attackers. The pair were charged with Armed Robbery and Felony Murder.