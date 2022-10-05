Twin Cities Hospital breaks ground on $8.5M ER expansion

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — An $8.5 Million project will double the space at the HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital Emergency Room complex.

Rendering of new ER at Twin Cities Hospital

Twin Cities Hospital on HWY 85 serves Niceville and Valparaiso, a fast-growing area in population. ER Physician Dr. Louis Vagias said this expansion is much needed.

“And now we are going to do perhaps the greatest blessing of all, we are going to greatly increase our square footage and number of acute beds,” said Dr. Vagias. “That’s going to allow us to care for people faster, quicker, more thoroughly, get them out of the lobby faster, and anything that helps us do that is a blessing to us.”

The last upgrade for the Twin Cities ER came in 2021 with a front-end expansion. This construction effort will renovate the current ER while adding new and state-of-the-art technology to the additional spaces to the south of the existing structure.

Project details:

Adding a 3,000-square-foot facility to the south

Renovating the current 9,000-square-foot facility

Six new exam rooms

Three new fast-track rooms

Currently, the ER campus serves 30,000 patients annually with 10 beds. The additional beds and square footage will likely double the number of patients the staff can treat each year.

CEO Todd Johnson said HCA corporate is paying for the expansion. Construction will begin immediately will a completion date slated for 15 months, or December of 2024.

“Niceville continues to grow, Twin Cities Hospital continues to grow with it,” said Dr. Vagias. “So I hope all of you here never need our services, I hope you never have to darken our door and benefit from our help. But if your family does or your friends do, we will be here and will be happy to take care of you.”