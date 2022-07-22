FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The city of Fort Walton beach encourages residents to take advantage of neighborhood clean-up days in August.
During January and August every year, the Solid Waste Department collects various household items from the curb for the landfill.
Items that can be picked up include furniture, mattresses, old grills and appliances. NO hazardous items, construction debris or tires.City of Fort Walton Beach Public Information
Excluded Items Include:
- Tires
- Construction Materials
- Demolition Debris
- Concrete
- Bricks
- Dirt, Rocks or Sand
- Hazardous Materials
- Glass (i.e. table tops, doors and windows)
*TIRES– The city said tires can be tossed out for free at the South Okaloosa County Transfer Station. Call 850-651-7394.
This applies only to local households, not businesses. Tire sizes are limited to passenger and light truck tires. Five tires per household/per month.City of Fort Walton Beach Public Information
*HAZARDOUS MATERIALS– Call the Okaloosa County Haz-Mat Center at 850-301-2013 for waste needs.
Hazardous items include paint, pesticides, used oil filters, pool chemicals, batteries, gas, solvents, paint products, tar, automotive chemicals, fluorescent bulbs, smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, computer monitors, etc. Disposal is free for residential customers.City of Fort Walton Beach Public Information
Review the map for waste pick-up days below:
More about Neighborhood clean-ups:
For further information on the neighborhood clean-up or disposal of unacceptable items, you may call the Solid Waste Division at 850-833-9655.
NOTE: COMMERCIAL ACCOUNTS AND RESIDENTS THAT ARE NOT SERVICED BY THE CITY OF FORT WALTON BEACH SOLID WASTE DIVISION ARE NOT ELIGIBLE.
Green Tip:
Examine the types of material you are planning to throw away. Many charitable organizations will gladly accept miscellaneous household items. Consider donating items to a Goodwill or Thrift Store, instead of sending them to the landfill. Many organizations provide collection services and will come to your home for pick up. This can be claimed as a deduction on your tax return!City of Fort Walton Beach