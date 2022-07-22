FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The city of Fort Walton beach encourages residents to take advantage of neighborhood clean-up days in August.

During January and August every year, the Solid Waste Department collects various household items from the curb for the landfill.

Items that can be picked up include furniture, mattresses, old grills and appliances. NO hazardous items, construction debris or tires. City of Fort Walton Beach Public Information

Excluded Items Include:

Tires

Construction Materials

Demolition Debris

Concrete

Bricks

Dirt, Rocks or Sand

Hazardous Materials

Glass (i.e. table tops, doors and windows)

*TIRES– The city said tires can be tossed out for free at the South Okaloosa County Transfer Station. Call 850-651-7394.

This applies only to local households, not businesses. Tire sizes are limited to passenger and light truck tires. Five tires per household/per month. City of Fort Walton Beach Public Information

*HAZARDOUS MATERIALS– Call the Okaloosa County Haz-Mat Center at 850-301-2013 for waste needs.

Hazardous items include paint, pesticides, used oil filters, pool chemicals, batteries, gas, solvents, paint products, tar, automotive chemicals, fluorescent bulbs, smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, computer monitors, etc. Disposal is free for residential customers. City of Fort Walton Beach Public Information

Review the map for waste pick-up days below:

More about Neighborhood clean-ups: