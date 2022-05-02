DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The city of Destin will honor Founders Day on Saturday, May 7, 2022. An event will be held at the Community Center during the day.

Park and beach cleanups will be hosted at seven different areas in the morning.

Clean-up locations:

Destin Memorial Cemetery

Clement Taylor Park

Captain Leonard Destin Park

Calhoun Avenue

Sibert Avenue

Stahlman Avenue

Zerbe Street

Gloves, buckets and other cleanup tools will be provided. Volunteers are asked to meet at the community center on Stahlman Avenue at 9 am.

Organizers with the Okaloosa Wildlife Habitat project said the clean-up will last 2 hours.