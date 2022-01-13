Traffic stop leads to discovery of Heroin inside a backpack, Niceville man arrested

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a Niceville man Jan. 10 after he was found with heroin and a stolen van. 

Robert Hoffman, 41, was arrested after he was pulled over during a traffic stop. An OSCO K-9 then alerted deputies that narcotics were inside the van. 

Deputies found hypodermic needles and a backpack filled with heroin inside the stolen van, according to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. 

Hoffman was arrested for grand theft auto of a motor vehicle and trafficking in heroin. He was later charged with driving with a suspended driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

