DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) says the world’s luckiest fishing village is too crowded.

USACE presented the final results of a Harbor Capacity Study in the Destin area. According to the study, Destin Harbor and the areas around it are congested and exceeding capacity.

The study looked at Destin Harbor, Crab Island and East Pass to determine how many boats use the water and the impacts.

USACE said the carrying capacity for each zone was full or exceeding its limit.

Zone A: Inside Destin Harbor – Capacity Exceeded

Zone B: Crab Island – Capacity Exceeded

Zone C: East Pass – Capacity Exceeded

Social Carrying Capacity – Full Capacity

Facility Carrying Capacity – Full Capacity

Harbor Slips- Harbor District Ave. 60-90% Capacity

Parking Lots- Harbor District Ave. 80% Capacity

Boat/Kayak LaunchJoes Bayou, Capt. Leonard Ave. 75% Capacity Weekend Use

USACE broke the capacity down by the amount of space in each zone and the number of boats studied on different days.

ZONE A: INSIDE THE HARBOR

Observed peak density: 240.6 acres ÷ 2,476 vessels = 0.09 usable acres per boat

Observed low density: 240.6 acres ÷ 1,642 vessels = 0.14 usable acres per boat

ZONE B: CRAB ISLAND

Observed Peak Density: 160 acres ÷ 1,903 vessels = 0.08 usable acres per boat

Observed Low Density: 160 acres ÷ 212 vessels = 0.75 usable acres per boat

ZONE C: EAST PASS

Observed Peak Density: 227.2 acres ÷ 1,118 vessels = 0.20 usable acres per boat

Observed Low Density: 227.2 acres ÷ 61 vessels = 3.7 usable acres per boat

The study was meant to focus on three objectives. To promote safety and enjoyment, promote environmental health and promote the economic development of businesses along the Destin Harbor and surrounding waterways.

The USACE presented the results Monday, Apr. 10 at the Harbor Capacity Study Steering Committee meeting and identified four problems with the current capacity.

The high volume of vessel traffic leads to high number of incidences of vessel collisions and costs associated with potential damages. Inefficient channel layout and inadequate navigational aids reduce vessel operators’ ability to properly navigate the channel. The narrow Harbor entrance becomes a bottleneck, and coupled with the high current,

can become extremely dangerous for both inexperienced and experienced vessel operators. Existing slip configurations at fueling stations experience congestion and lead to traffic delays.

USACE gave 12 recommendations for the committee to look at.

Objective 1: Promote Safety and Enjoyment of Local Waterways

A1. Install better defined channel markers equipped with “NO MOORAGE” signs A10, A3. Regulate livery vessel traffic operations to ensure each livery vessel is properly

registered. Concurrently identify pre-existing, appropriate City Action Plans to leverage and promote the shuttling of visitors to primary destinations around the Harbor via water taxes and/or tour boats as an alternative to livery vessels. A9, A10. Revisit regulations on issuing vessel permits to minimize over issuance, in combination with regulating livery vessel traffic operations to ensure each livery vessel is properly registered. A1, A6, A7. Install better defined channel markers equipped with “NO MOORAGE” signs, in combination with the creation of a Destin safety video to cover boating, traffic safety, and boating under the influence, in combination with an increase in law enforcement presence to avoid BUIs on vessels and jet skis. A6, B8. Create a Destin safety video and implementation strategy to cover boating, traffic safety, and boating under the influence, in combination with the Coast Guard Auxiliary/Nonprofits conducting vessel inspection trainings.

Objective 2: Promote Environmental Health of Harbor and Surrounding Waterways

B9. Incorporate a more robust water quality monitoring system in the Harbor. B10. Conduct a hydrographic study to optimize pump usage. B11. Study the current effectiveness of the pump system to gather baseline data that could then inform decisions regarding changes to the pump system and its operations. B7. Conduct a comprehensive water quality study (CWQS), including a hydrographic flow study on the pump, to provide baseline data and optimize pump usage.

Objective 3: Promote Economic Development of Businesses Operating Along the Harbor

C5. Optimize slip configurations in the Harbor based on user demand and improving slip usage efficiency. C7. Implement Comprehensive Parking Strategies to reassess existing parking lot usage to optimize current available parking.

The twelfth recommendation is to conduct a second study and get congress involved to potentially change the harbor physically.

The study did make note of an ongoing marina project at Norriego Point. This new development and potential for water traffic were not included or estimated in the results by USACE. Due to the nature of the development order, no action can be taken by the city for that project to be halted or changed.

The committee spoke with USACE in an open discussion at the end of the meeting. WKRG News 5 has reached out to see which if any of the 12 recommendations will be brought in front of the City Council in the future.