Three arrested after failed snatch-and-grab theft at Destin Commons

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Attempts to make a getaway after grabbing items from a Destin business Sunday failed for three Pensacola residents after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies made a traffic stop

on the trio and recovered the stolen merchandise.

Deputies received a call at about 4 p.m. on Nov. 28 of two men grabbing almost $2,700 worth of clothing from the Hibbett Sports store at Destin Commons and running out. The pair fled the parking lot in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck with a female driver.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies spotted the truck driving west on Okaloosa Island. One of the passengers, 23-year-old Levarion Howard, bailed out of the truck and ran away when the traffic stop was initiated. Howard was later found hiding under a tiki hut on the beach.

In the bed of the truck and backseat, deputies found multiple items from other stores.

Howard, 32-year-old Piere Roach, and 41-year old Jennifer Gaddy are each charged with grand theft. Gaddy faces an additional count of possession of an anti-theft countermeasure. Roach and Howard are also charged with resisting the recovery of property. Howard’s third charge is resisting without violence.

The investigation is ongoing.