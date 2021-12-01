Threat cleared after man claimed to have bomb at Niceville restaurant: Police

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Niceville Police responded to a report that a man was carrying a bomb at Dann’s Fried Chicken restaurant in Niceville.

Officers sectioned off the area surrounding the restaurant after the man told officers he was carrying a pipe bomb in his satchel. Police also found another “suspicious device” when searching the area.

After sectioning off the area, officers from the Bay County Bomb Squad and Florida agents found that the two devices were not dangerous.

Officers investigated the sectioned areas using dogs from the explosive k-9 unit. No other devices were found.

Niceville Police are still investigating.