NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — “The College Tour” features Northwest Florida State College in season nine of the series produced by Emmy-nominated producers on Amazon Prime.

The show gives the viewer a look at schools across the country from the perspective of students. It serves to help connect young students with higher education institutions across the country.

“It is an honor that NWFSC was chosen to be featured on The College Tour TV Series,” NWFSC President Dr. Devin Stephenson said. “It’s a testament to the dedication and exceptional talent of our students, faculty, and staff. This is an opportunity for our institution to share its commitment to excellence in education and innovation, and we look forward to sharing our story with a broader audience.”

NWFSC is the foremost educational institution in the region, has two campuses, five education centers and a range of online and dual enrollment options.

“NWFSC offers students an extraordinary experience, and we’re so excited to share that on The College Tour,” show host and “The Amazing Race” winner Alex Boylan said. “Choosing which college to attend is a monumental decision, and this episode gives prospective students a first-hand look at what makes this school so special.”