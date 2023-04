OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a Texas man drowned near the Shirah Beach Access in Destin Friday afternoon. He was caught in a rip tide.

The man was 39-years-old. A lifeguard noticed him “in distress offshore and brought him back in as quickly as possible,” reads the release.

Okaloosa County EMS performed “life saving measures” and transported to the Destin Emergency Room. He was then pronounced dead.