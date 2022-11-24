DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a slide into three to four feet of water, hit his head on the bottom and did not resurface.

Family told OCSO they jumped in the water and tried to save the man. OCSO said Coast Guard, Okaloosa Island and Destin firefighters and EMS all responded to the scene.

OCSO said the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.