CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A teenage pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run in Okaloosa County Wednesday Morning.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the incident occurred around 7:41 a.m. when a 14-year-old pedestrian was walking westbound on Lee Avenue toward his bus stop when he was struck from behind. The hit-and-run vehicle is described as a brown passenger car, possibly a KIA, driven by a white female.

The teenager was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

FHP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver or the vehicle. If you have any information on this crash contact FHP at 850-484-5000