OKALOOSA County, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run involving a 14-year-old boy in Crestview.

On March 2, at about 7:41 a.m., a 14-year-old boy was walking along Lee Avenue to his bus stop, when he was hit from behind by a car. The car fled the scene after hitting the boy.

He was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries, according to a news release from the FHP.

Troopers are looking for a woman driving a “brown passenger car,” possibly an older kia. If you have any information about this or any other crime, email Sergeant Shawn Kelly at ShawnKelly@FLHSMV.gov or call the FHP at 850-484-5000.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477, downloading the P3 app or clicking the link here.