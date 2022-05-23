FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said having working teenagers in the community decreases violent crimes by 43 percent.

Teens seeking a job around the county can meet with employers Monday afternoon in Fort Walton Beach. OCSO along with the Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast are hosting a job fair at the Fort Walton Beach Boys & Girls Club.

OCSO said 23 businesses at the event are in need of work staff. The jobs include summer and post-summer spots at a number of local places.

List of employers expected at the event:

Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park

Chick-Fil-A

Destin Community Center

Hilton Garden Inn

Advanced Fire Protection Services

Waffle House

Information Table with more employers

OCSO said Eglin Federal Credit Union employees will help kids set up bank accounts and teach them about financial responsibility during the job fair.