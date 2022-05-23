FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said having working teenagers in the community decreases violent crimes by 43 percent.
Teens seeking a job around the county can meet with employers Monday afternoon in Fort Walton Beach. OCSO along with the Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast are hosting a job fair at the Fort Walton Beach Boys & Girls Club.
OCSO said 23 businesses at the event are in need of work staff. The jobs include summer and post-summer spots at a number of local places.
List of employers expected at the event:
- Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park
- Chick-Fil-A
- Destin Community Center
- Hilton Garden Inn
- Advanced Fire Protection Services
- Waffle House
- Information Table with more employers
OCSO said Eglin Federal Credit Union employees will help kids set up bank accounts and teach them about financial responsibility during the job fair.