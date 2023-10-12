OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach 17-year-old was arrested after investigators found multiple guns inside an air conditioning unit and counterfeit prescription pills inside an apartment, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant early Thursday morning at an apartment complex on Alder Avenue. Later, they charged a 17-year-old with two counts of possession of a machine gun, trafficking in fentanyl, violation of juvenile probation, and possession of paraphernalia.

Inside the apartment, deputies said they found two Glocks with switches attached, which allowed them to be fired as fully automatic. More guns were found inside the air conditioning return including three guns that had been reported stolen, they said.

Deputies also said they found 405 grams of counterfeit prescription pills in clear plastic packaging. This investigation is ongoing.