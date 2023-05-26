OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach teenager has been arrested in connection with making threats at a local school, according to a Facebook post made by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-year-old has been charged with sending written or electronic threats. Investigators said the teen created an Instagram profile and was using it to send threats to students at Baker School on May 10 and May 11. The Sheriff’s Office said the teen referenced a Glock handgun and “was sending a photo of a weapon.”

OCSO investigators were able to verify the Instagram account and the phone number it was attached to. This allowed them to identify the teenager and make the arrest.