The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a Niceville teen, accused of burglary, stole a car and crashed it into a fence near I-10. (OCSO)

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a 16-year-old burglary suspect stole a car and tried to drive away from deputies.

OCSO said the teen is accused of taking, among other things, a violin from a business trailer on Live Oak Church Road. When confronted by an employee, OCSO said the teen threw the items back into the trailer and ran away into some nearby woods.

OCSO said the teen then stole a car to get away, but deputies spotted him and pursued him until the teen crashed the car into a fence near I-10. That’s when deputies took him into custody.

The teen was taken to a Regional Juvenile Detention Center. He is charged with burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding lights and sirens, and battery on a law enforcement officer for allegedly spitting on a deputy.

WKRG News 5 does not typically identify minors accused of crimes.