DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A long-standing building on the Northeastern edge of the Marler bridge on HWY 98 in Destin is now a clear lot. A front load tractor was on-site Tuesday tearing down the former tattoo shop.

The property at 1 Harbor Blvd overlooking Crab Island in Choctawhatchee Bay was purchased this summer. The Okaloosa County property appraiser lists the sale going to Bk of Destin Inc. from Sandman Development LLC.

Most recently, the vacant HWY 98 building sitting on the water’s edge was a tattoo shop called Custom Creations Tattoo and Design. Before that, the retail space housed many things including a pawn shop.

A smaller graffiti-covered one-story structure sat behind the tattoo shop just south of the Sides Moreno Point West Condominiums on Calhoun Ave. BK of Destin Inc also secured that land in the same sale from Sandman Development LLC and tore down the decades-old structures.

The City of Destin told WKRG News 5 that the new owners have not submitted any development plans yet. The city would not comment further on the sale or hopeful plans for the land sitting on the doorstep of the popular tourist town.

Efforts to contact Bk of Destin Inc and Sandman Development LLC have not been returned. The Florida Division of Corporations lists Bk of Destin Inc out of Mary Esther, Fla, and owned by Destin businessman Joe Bruner. Bruner former Big Kahuna’s water park owner Joe Bruner.

Blue-highlighted lot at 1 Harbor Blvd.

The property built in 1968 sold for $5,500,000 in the June 17, 2022 transaction. Previously Sandman Development LLC bought the lot for $660,000 in 2013.

Sandman Developemtns LLC presented plans to the city years ago to build a condominium structure on the lot overlooking the water but the city rejected the 13-story structure and needed building permits.