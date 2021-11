DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin Library is hosting a Switch Tournament and game night on Dec 10 at 5 p.m.

The tournament is open to anyone 12 years and older. Free Play games will be open to all ages.

In addition to the digital fun, there will be board games, card games, popcorn, and prizes.

Space is limited. You can register by clicking here and selecting the Switch Tournament event on the calendar.