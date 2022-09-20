OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a crash involving a school bus has shut down all lanes of Highway 4, according to a Facebook post.

Pictures the officials posted to Facebook show the front of an SUV completely crushed. Debris is also shown all in the roadway from the SUV. The picture of the school bus shows the bumper smashed in and the glass knocked out of the bottom window.





Deputies said the driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and one student hit his head but is okay. Officials have not said when the highway would be back open. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.