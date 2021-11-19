Suspicious package cleared from parking lot in Okaloosa County

OKALOOS COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A stretch of Highway 98 in Mary Esther was temporarily shut down while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigated a suspicious package in an adjacent parking lot.

In a Facebook post, the OCSO said the investigation caused temporary traffic delays because they had to section off areas near Mary Esther Blvd., Hollywood Blvd. and Highway 98 in Mary Esther after a suspicious package was reported.

Traffic delays may be expected in areas of Mary Esther after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) sectioned off areas to investigate a suspicious package.

The package was cleared by bomb specialists, and traffic routes are being reopened, according to the OSCO.