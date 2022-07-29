FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested one woman after she was found with several drugs, including 100 grams of meth and fentanyl pills.

Amanda Walker, 43, was arrested Thursday, July 28 after deputies searched a home off Bradford Drive in Fort Walton Beach.

Deputies found 100 grams of meth, 24 rounds of blue pills testing positive for Fentanyl, 34 grams of marijuana and five grams of cocaine, according to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies believe that Walker intended to sell the drugs since they found were packaged and portioned inside the home, according to the arrest report. Walker admitted to deputies that she bought and sold the drugs to help her mother pay for bills, according to the release.

Walker also unlocked a phone, which deputies believe was used for drug deals. Deputies charged Walker with several drug possession charges, trafficking charges and probation violations.

Walker was out on probation for selling cocaine within 1000 feet of a school when the search happened, according to the arrest report.