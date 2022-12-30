CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview man who was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his wife on Dec. 28, is a U.S. Army Soldier, who was assigned to 7th Special Forces Group (AirBorne) at Eglin Airforce Base.

Crestview Police said they were called to 178 Nun Drive in Crestview at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 for a person shot. When officers arrived, they identified 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum who was shot and killed inside the home.

Police said 30-year-old Camden Tyre Barnum, of Crestview was the shooter. Camden and Rictaysha are husband and wife. Camden Barnum was detained on scene and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail. He is charged with murder.

In a release sent out on Dec. 29, the 7th Special Forces Group said Camden is a Human Intelligence Collection Analyst, assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th SFG(A,) and reported to 7th Special Forces Group in 2021.

“7th SFG(A) extends our deepest condolences to the family of Rictaysha Barnum,” 7th SFG(A) said in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them all, particularly their children during this difficult time.”

7th SFG(A) said details of the investigation and potential charges Barnum may face are still pending as the case remains under investigation by civilian law enforcement authorities and 7th SFG(A) is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Police said the reason for the shooting is still under investigation, but “it appears to be associated with domestic violence within the home.”