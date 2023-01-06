FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden and Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden announced the Grand Jury indictment of Timothy Price-Williams at the Okaloosa County Courthouse on Jan. 6.

Price-Williams is charged with the first-degree murder of Corporal Ray Hamilton on Dec. 24, after a domestic violence situation turned into gunfire.

The community gathered to honor Hamilton on Dec. 31, for a funeral and procession through Okaloosa County.

According to the state attorney’s office, Price-Williams is also indicted for attempted first-degree murder for shooting a firearm at Deputies Paxton Shelton, Ward Parsons, and Brandon Simpkins, three other law enforcement officers, who were standing with Hamilton when he was murdered.

OCSO investigated the murder of Hamilton. The office of Ginger Bowden Madden, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida will prosecute the case.

“He has been served in the Okaloosa County Jail where he will be held with no bond on all charges,” said Bowden Madden. “If he is convicted of these charges, the court has no options other than to sentence the defendant to life in prison or to death.”

Bowden Madden said she will look towards a death penalty review committee in the coming weeks to review the facts of the case and determine if a death penalty sentence is warranted.

“I want to thank Mrs. Madden and her staff, all of them, for the diligent efforts that they’ve made to bring this swift and efficient first step forward in bringing justice to the Hamilton family in Ray’s honor,” said Sheriff Aden.

Price-Williams is scheduled for a felony plea hearing on Feb. 16, 2023. A pretrial conference is slated for March 13.

According to the Okaloosa County jail log, Price-Williams is also facing a violation of probation charge for a crime in Santa Rosa County.

“The best way for my office to honor Cpl. Ray Hamilton is to do everything we can to protect- the integrity of the case and ensure a successful outcome,” said Bowden Madden.