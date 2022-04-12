MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a driver of a stolen vehicle deliberately rammed a deputy’s patrol car in an attempt to run away from deputies

OCSO says Chad Ebanks, 20, from Destin, is charged with fleeing and eluding, grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, providing false identification, and failure to appear on a grand theft charge.

Chad Ebanks

Ebanks being arrested

Damage to OCSO deputy SUV

Damage to Stolen Vehicle

OCSO says deputies were attempting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle when Ebanks hit the patrol SUV, got out and ran. Ebanks was found by deputies shortly after he ran underneath a vehicle in the Santa Rosa Mall Parking lot. Ebanks initially provided a false name and age but was later positively identified by OCSO booking personnel.

The deputy inside the patrol SUV was not injured.