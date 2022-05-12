FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department believes the public can help identify a man that robbed the Regions Bank on Beal Parkway Wednesday.

The man wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans, a black baseball cap and a backpack walked in and demanded money. A press release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said the man threatened to shoot people inside the bank but never showed a weapon.

The suspect got away and the police will not say how much was stolen. FWBPD sent a statement to WKRG News 5 Thursday.

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is seeking assistance from our community in identifying this suspect from the bank robbery at Regions Bank on Beal Parkway yesterday. We know someone in the public knows this man and can help us solve this crime.

If anyone knows the identity of this suspect, please contact Detective Terence James at 8508339538 or contact Emerald Coast Crimestoppers at 8508638477.

We appreciate the way our community partners with us to keep our city safe!

Regions Bank employees declined to make a comment on the incident and gave surveillance photos to the police department.

Police said they are actively following leads but need more information. FWPBD asks anyone with tips in this case to call 850-833-9538 or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.