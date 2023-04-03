NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County School District needs more substitute teachers. OCSD said the market for subs went down drastically with the COVID-19 pandemic and never recovered.

“We have vacancies every single day. We do have unfilled jobs from time to time, so we’re always looking for new Subs,” said Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Lee Hale. “During the pandemic, we saw the numbers of Subs drop greatly and the numbers needed rise, so that became a critical time. We have improved since then, but we have not quite improved back to pre-COVID numbers completely. It varies with the day obviously, but it’s always been a need. It will continue to be a need.”

Hale said while OCSD has a big roster of substitutes, it is not enough to fill the daily need of each school.

“We have anywhere from 100 to 200 jobs per day across the district. We’d like to see 100 to 200 jobs get filled every single day and if we have to do that by getting the current Subs to take more jobs or to get more Subs to fill the gaps, either one of those strategies works for me because quite frankly, I just want the jobs filled,” said Hale.

Joyce McCart said she became a sub to make a difference in children’s lives.

“I have a wonderful, very blessed background of a career that has a lot to do with leadership. So it gave me a chance to come in and work with students, then teach them whether it’s communication, critical thinking, you know, logistics, whatever it is I teach or influence a lot of business thinking,” said McCart. “These are our next leaders. So I really wanted to come in and bring some of my work experience into it.”

Currently, McCart works at Edge Elementary in Niceville. McCart said over the years she found herself changing in return.

“I think the biggest surprise is to recognize how much I’ve had to go back and develop myself because it would be easy to be intimidated and not do it,” said McCart. “But I do think people like to criticize the school board, they like to criticize teachers, they like to criticize other people, but it’s a chance to come in here and see what is being done right.”

Hale said substitute teachers can work when they want based on school needs. They are free to make a schedule that works for their lifestyles.

“I would say that our vacancies occur across all three zones, North, Central and South and I can guarantee you work every single day,” said Hale. “It’s really a nice job to have to be able to earn money when you want to and take a day off when you want to and not have to worry about schedules and things like that. But I can tell you that we need you.”

McCart has been a substitute teacher for nearly three years and says she knows what qualities a sub needs to have to be the best at the job.

“Somebody who is not shy or back away. If you are intimidated easily or you do not have good communication skills, you might want to go develop those or recognize where you can improve first,” said McCart. “But also on the website of the school district they offer an opportunity to go in and do some additional training or some classes that you can take. So don’t let that deter you away, but it’s just a great opportunity to go in here and make a difference.,”

McCart said the biggest bonus of the job is seeing her granddaughter every day and giving her a glowing high-five in the hallway or at lunchtime.

Pay Rates for OCSD Substitute teachers:

Substitute Teacher and Substitute Adult Educatio n $15.00/hour up to $112.50/daily

n Long-Term Substitute Teacher (20-59 days) $18.00/hour up to $15.00/daily (Can increase after 20 consecutive days

Extended Substitute Teacher (60 Days or more) Non-degreed – $25.00/daily up to $187.50/daily Bachelor’s Degree or Higher – $33.35/hour up to $250.09/daily (Can increase after 60 consecutive days)



The Okaloosa County School District has started a billboard campaign searching for more substitutes in the area. Anyone interested can call 850-833-5800 or go online to apply.

OCSD also hires substitute support positions and temporary work. To look at all of the positions, go online.