DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin students are working on a project to increase and sustain the fish population around the luckiest fishing village.

A garage sale and vendor event on Saturday, Feb. 25 will help the students of the fishing class raise money for an artificial reef project.

The project got its sea legs thanks to the Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Manager Alex Fogg. Fogg’s team told Destin High School if they can raise $10,000, the county will match it to build 10 artificial reefs and deploy them in the Gulf of Mexico.

“They’re very excited about it. It’s a new adventure for them,” said DHS fishing instructor and long-time mariner Captain Mike Parker. “But to understand the impact of what happens when you build fish havens and help create places that fish want to come and it be their habitat, where they live, and help the fishermen and the divers, they’re excited about doing something like that and contributing to our community.”

Capt. Mike took his students on a field trip to Walter Marine in Orange Beach to learn how the reefs are made and deployed.

“They deploy them on a huge boat, it’s got a giant crane that these things weigh thousands of pounds. Just to see the whole operation was an incredible experience for all of us,” said Capt. Mike.

Walter Marine will look to make and deploy the reefs in the Summer of 2023. The reefs will be named based on some large donors and DHS.

Event Details:

Saturday, Feb. 25

9 am- 4 pm

Half Hitch Fishing Store in Destin (621 Harbor Blvd, Destin, FL 32541)

“We are going to be auctioning off three different really good fishing trips with different captains, pontoon boat trips and vacations will be auctioned,” said Capt. Mike. “We have all kinds of fishing equipment, rods, reels, Gaffs, tackle, and we’re going to have a BBQ going as well as a crawfish boil. We’ve got a whole plethora of stuff to auction off and raffle off and raise money to do this.”

Fishing students, parents and community volunteers will be working the event. Capt. Mike said they already have $4,000 of the $10,000 goal.

According to Capt. Mike, Destin High School is the only school in Florida with a designated fishing course. He said he focuses the curriculum on the operation of fishing fleets like Destin’s and how to fish in the gulf and inland areas of Florida.

“We have the largest charter fishing fleet in the country right here in Destin, Fla. and you need to raise up new deck cans and new captains to keep that fleet going,” said Capt. Mike. “We have a lot of students that are interested in doing that. It’s a real good job for people who have fishing in their blood, especially because it provides them with an opportunity that they can have here in Destin, stay here in Destin and make a good living.”

The course is split into different years, the artificial reef project is for ‘Fishing 2’ students, and Capt. Mike said he plans to do the deployment every year. Year three students will have more time out on the water fishing and operating local charter boats.

The course has 52 students in the 2022-23 school year.

Capt. Mike said he is meeting with the state education department in Tallahassee this year to share his coursework in hopes to grow Florida-specific fishing classes throughout the state.