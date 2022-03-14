FORT WALTON BEACH Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department arrested one man for DUI after he allegedly crashed into a school bus full of students.

Michael Bouchard, 57, was arrested on March 14 after officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Mooney Rd. NW and Chelsea Dr. NW. The crash involved a school bus and white pickup truck driven by Bouchard, according to a Facebook post from the FWBPD.

Out of the 26 students on board, one student had a minor injury. While investigating, officers determined that Bouchard was driving under the influence. He was arrested for DUI and Careless Driving, according to the post.