A student pulled out a knife on a girl and told her he would kill her.

Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested a 15-year-old student after he threatened a girl and pulled a knife on her.

The 15-year-old and the girl are students at Choctawhatchee High School. The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

The victim said the teen told her he should kill her “but it’s stupid.” He then pulled the pocket knife out of his waistband and opened it, waving it under the table. She told deputies she felt threatened by the teen’s actions. The teen admitted to a school resource officer that he was waving the knife.