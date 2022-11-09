EGLIN A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Security at Eglin Air Force Base’s West Gate detained a driver Tuesday night trying to enter the base, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy’s report said Eglin’s team contacted OCSO for a stolen vehicle recovery on Nov. 8. Security personnel ran the tags on a black 2017 Acura MDX approaching the West Gate and it pinged stolen.

Eglin’s team detained the driver and passenger. The OCSO report said the car was listed stolen out of Walton County that the same day.

The driver, identified as James Henry Banks, was asked post-Miranda how he got the car, to which he replied ‘what good would it do?’, according to the OCSO report.

Banks is charged with two counts of burglary and vehicle theft and remains in the Okaloosa County Jail.