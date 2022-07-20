DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A vessel was spotted by Steve Luppert and Pensacola Beach locals Wednesday morning. A Beneteau sailboat washed ashore, empty.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the “Vanishing Point” sailboat was reported stolen out of Destin Monday, July 18. FWC crews reported the abandoned boat on land Tuesday, July 19.

In video released to WKRG News 5, the boast sails are torn and the boat is taking on water.

Petty Officer James Hague with the United States Coast Guard District 8 said survey crews went out to inspect the boat for pollution. In an update Wednesday afternoon, the crews said no pollution has been found.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the Escambia County Natural Resource management team for more details about the next steps for the vessel. The department has not returned our requests.

OCSO said the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call 850.651.7400.

Full response from OCSO:

We took a report from owners July 18th at 306 Harbor Boulevard for grand theft of a sailboat called “Vanishing Point” from where it had been moored in the Destin Harbor. An active investigation is underway. Yesterday it was found aground by the FWC I believe in the Gulf of Mexico at Gulf Islands National Seashore in Escambia County. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office