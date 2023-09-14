NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Niceville is dedicating Partin Drive/State Road 285 from Highway 20 to College Boulevard in honor of the late Niceville Mayor Randall Wise, according to a release from the city.

A highway dedication event will take place on Oct. 6 at 8 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 285 and College Boulevard.

The event is to celebrate the late Mayor Wise, who served the city of Niceville for nearly 49 years. He served as mayor of Niceville from 1971 to 2020. That tenure is the 15th longest term for a mayor in recorded American history.

“Mayor Wise’s service to our city was nothing short of extraordinary,” City manager David Deitch said. “His dedication to improving the lives of our residents and his tireless efforts to make Niceville a better place will forever be remembered. Renaming this stretch of highway in his honor is a small token of our gratitude for his contributions.”

Members of the Niceville community are invited to attend the event on Oct. 6 to celebrate Mayor Wise alongside his family members and Niceville city leaders.