DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents of a Destin nursing home have another week to move out after the facility’s license was suspended.

More than 100 people at Destin Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center were supposed to be out by 5 p.m. Monday, April 25 after the state suspended the facility’s license. Now, families have until 5 p.m. Monday, May 2 to relocate their loved ones to another place.

The Florida Agency For Health Care Administration said in recent months the facility has not met the minimum number of staff members to care for all of the residents. Residents complained of going weeks without being bathed and properly cared for. One woman said she sat in her own urine for 16 hours.

“The Agency found an immediate serious danger to the public health, safety or welfare-based upon findings of significant understaffing, resulting in various forms of danger to the nursing home residents,” the emergency order reads.

“To compound matters, instead of self-imposing a moratorium on admissions in response to the understaffing, as mandated by law, corporate management made a business decision to continue the admission of new residents to its nursing home. This business decision was illegal.”

The nursing home is owned by LaVie Care Centers, LLC.

The state has been monitoring the facility every day since the order was issued and will continue as appropriate.

Managers of the facility met with management of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration last week. Facility managers said their CEO had been replaced recently. They said they were addressing the issues of understaffing and implementing a process to ensure that understaffing does not reoccur. They said they were having difficulty relocating the more than 100 residents and they would need more time.

State surveyors confirm the increase of temporary agency staff at the facility and said the facility is no longer understaffed.

“Whether the staffing issue has been permanently corrected so that the facility will be in compliance for the long term remains to be determined,” according to the new emergency order.